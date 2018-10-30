Rwanda National Police Appoints New Spokesperson

Commissioner of Police Jean Bosco Kabera was yesterday appointed the new Commissioner for Public Relations and Media Department for Rwanda National Police.

According to the announcement released on RNP twitter handle, Kabera will also be serving as the Police Spokesperson. He replaces CP Theos Badege.

Previously, Kabera was in charge of the logististics department at Rwanda National Police. He also served as a Commandant of Police Training School in Gishari.

This is the latest in changes in RNP leadership following the appointment of DCG Dan Munyuza as the Inspector General of Police nearly a fortnight ago.

In the new changes Munyuza is deputised by CP Félix Namuhoranye in Operations and DCG Juvénal Marizamunda in Administration and Personnel.