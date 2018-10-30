30 October 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda National Police Appoints New Spokesperson

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Frederic Byumvuhore

Commissioner of Police Jean Bosco Kabera was yesterday appointed the new Commissioner for Public Relations and Media Department for Rwanda National Police.

According to the announcement released on RNP twitter handle, Kabera will also be serving as the Police Spokesperson. He replaces CP Theos Badege.

Previously, Kabera was in charge of the logististics department at Rwanda National Police. He also served as a Commandant of Police Training School in Gishari.

This is the latest in changes in RNP leadership following the appointment of DCG Dan Munyuza as the Inspector General of Police nearly a fortnight ago.

In the new changes Munyuza is deputised by CP Félix Namuhoranye in Operations and DCG Juvénal Marizamunda in Administration and Personnel.

Rwanda

Rwanda Records Gains in Public Governance

Rwanda registered major gains in public governance over the last ten years, according to the 2018 Ibrahim Index of… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.