Tanzania: Kmkm Register Hard Fought Win Over Mlandege

FORMER champions KMKM snatched a hard fought 1-0 win over Mlandege in the ongoing Zanzibar Premier League encounter at the Amani Stadium on Sunday.

It was a see saw encounter as both teams started strongly but the first 45 minutes ended in a barren draw.

However, KMKM created more scoring opportunities but failed to translate them into goals and looked a more side likely to score in the first half.

After the break, KMKM were rewarded after scoring their solitary goal.

Following the results, Mlandege who returned to the top flight this season have now dropped to second place on the log with six points, while KVZ went top of the table on seven points.

KVZ moved top following their barren draw with Malindi in a match played at the Kiwengwa grounds on Sunday. Other matches played on the day, New Star beat Kizimbani 2-1 at the Gombani Stadium in Pemba, while at the Finya ground Mbuyuni lost 1-0 to Selem View.

Mafunzo occupies third slot on five points same as Chipkizi but the two teams are separated on superior goal difference.

The league continues today with five matches on the menu. Meanwhile, JKU Head Coach Ramadhan Hassan has said defensive lapses cost them deadly in the 1-1 draw against Polisi over the weekend. In the match played at the Kiwengwa ground, JKU went ahead in the first half but their opponents pulled level in the second half.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the match, Hassan said his charges need to improve in defending. "We really need to work on our defending... it was awful," he said.

However, he promised to work on the shortcomings and called on team supporters to be calm, saying his team will come out strongly in the coming matches.