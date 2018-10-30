South Africa: Uncle Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping His Niece

press release

Yesterday, 29 October 2018, Mthuthuzeli Rolisisu, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Zwelitsha Regional Court for rape of a minor. The sentence follows after a 15-year-old victim was repeatedly raped by her uncle, Mthuthuzeli Rolisisu untill she fell pregnant.

This gross violation and abuse occurred while the victim and the perpetrator were staying together in the same house at Lower Mnyameni location at Keiskammahoek. A case of rape was opened on 28 August 2013 and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

The Investigation Officer, Sergeant Nombuyiselo Zwelindaba's sterling and meticulous investigative efforts resulted in the harsh sentencing. Sergeant Zwelindaba also consistently kept the victim updated on the case and prepared her for the trial.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Ntshinga applauded the sentence and said," Our collaborative approach as the Justice Cluster, especially between the investigation and prosecution is yielding good results." She also congratulated the detective for a job well done.