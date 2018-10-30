30 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Sierra Leone: Timbe Returns As Migne Names Harambee Stars Squad for S. Leone Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group "F" qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Beijing Renhe forward Ayub Timbe returns to the team after completing his three-match suspension and is expected to provide more options in the flanks beyond Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng' and Paul Were.

Another returnee is Masud Juma, who last turned out for the team in the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final against Zanzibar. Juma has been in good form since joining UAE side Dibba Al Fujairah.

Migne has also called up England based duo of Jonah Ayunga and Henry Ochieng' with a view of assessing them further for upcoming assignments.

There is no place for deputy captain David Owino who is still nursing an injury with the rets of the squad comprising players who did duty in the last three qualifiers.

Kenya is also set to play a friendly match during the November 12-20 international window.

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders

Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Henry Ochieng (Braintree Town, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jonah Ayunga (Sutton United, England), Masud Juma (Al Fujairah, UAE), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya)

Kenya

Govt Puts Standard Gauge Railway On Hold

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has said government has put on hold the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) venture and has… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.