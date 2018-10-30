Kenya/Sierra Leone: Timbe Returns As Migne Names Harambee Stars Squad for S. Leone Clash

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group "F" qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Beijing Renhe forward Ayub Timbe returns to the team after completing his three-match suspension and is expected to provide more options in the flanks beyond Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng' and Paul Were.

Another returnee is Masud Juma, who last turned out for the team in the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup final against Zanzibar. Juma has been in good form since joining UAE side Dibba Al Fujairah.

Migne has also called up England based duo of Jonah Ayunga and Henry Ochieng' with a view of assessing them further for upcoming assignments.

There is no place for deputy captain David Owino who is still nursing an injury with the rets of the squad comprising players who did duty in the last three qualifiers.

Kenya is also set to play a friendly match during the November 12-20 international window.

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari, Kenya), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Defenders

Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders

Ismael Gonzalez (Las Palmas, Spain), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Henry Ochieng (Braintree Town, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jonah Ayunga (Sutton United, England), Masud Juma (Al Fujairah, UAE), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz, Kenya), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka, Kenya)