South Africa: Unemployment Rise Adds to Ramaphosa's Economic Woes

Unemployment has risen for the second consecutive quarter, announced Stats SA on Tuesday. The official rate jumped to 27.5% and the expanded rate rose to 37.3% as the formal sector continues to shed jobs. President Ramaphosa's jobs and investment summits will need to start paying off, and fast.

The unemployment rate increased by 0.3 of a percentage point to 27.5% in the second quarter of 2018, according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday.

It's the second consecutive quarter-on-quarter increase in unemployment and comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning to boost the economy and increase employment while the government faces severe fiscal constraints.

The number of unemployed persons increased by 127,000 in the third quarter of 2018 after it rose by 102,000 in the second quarter.

While five provinces saw increases in employment, they were undermined by declines in Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape.

The formal sector accounted for most job losses. Manufacturing saw 29,000 jobs lost; mining lost 27,000; transport lost 23,000 and construction 21,000. Only the finance and trade industries saw increases in employment in...