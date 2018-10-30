Nigeria: 23-Year-Old Emerges Mr Nigeria 2018 Winner

Photo: Instagram

Mr Nigeria 2018 Nelson Enwerem.

A new Mr Nigeria has emerged and he is Nelson Enwerem.

Nelsen, 23, defeated 19 other contestants to clinch the coveted prize at an exciting event, which held at the Silverbird Galleria, Lagos on Sunday.

Nelson is the fifth winner of the contest.

The titleholder, who also won the award for the "Most Talented contestant" will represent Nigeria at the Mr World contest.

The Mr World contest holds in January in Manila, Philippines.

Clearly not a stranger to stardom, Nelson, who is a graduate of Pure Physics from the University of Calabar, also won the Face of University Nigeria unisex pageant in 2016.

The live show also attracted a huge turnout of fans and celebrity guests who were treated to several activities ranging from fashion exhibition, dance, musical performances and comedy by Bash and Koffi.

Adressing the media at the finals, the promoter of the contest, Ben Murray-Bruce, a sitting senator, said the contest was out to discover one ideal man.

He added, "Over the years, the contest has developed into a unique global brand touching lives and making positive impacts on the lives of young Nigerians and African youths."

A former senator, Florence Ita-Giwa was the head of the panel of judges which included top fashion designer, Mudi; security expert, Kunle Komolafe; PR practitioner, Kufre Ekanem; blogger, Ono Bello and Temi Osin, among others.

The 20 contestants shortlisted for the 2018 Mr Nigeria contest tagged, "The Ideal Man", began their journey when they were camped on Tuesday.

The contestants, who were drafted into the competition after a nationwide screening, were involved in various activities like business grooming, physical exercise, basic home management, catwalk, elocution, among other etiquettes.

Past Mr Nigeria winners include Bryan Okwara 2007, Kenneth Okolie 2010, Deji Bakare 2012 and Emmanuel Ikubese. The latter emerged first runner-up at the 2014 Mr World contest.

The past Mr Nigeria winners have all made remarkable impact in Nollywood.