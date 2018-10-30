South Africa: Mihalik Murder - 'We Are Shocked' - Cape Bar Association

The Cape Bar Association was shocked by the brazen killing of member Pete Mihalik, in what appears to have been an assassination in Green Point, Cape Town, while he was taking his children to school on Tuesday.

"We are shocked, we are saddened. We feel sad for his children especially," said advocate Ismail Jamie SC, chairperson of the Cape Bar Association.

"We don't know the circumstances. It appears to have been a targeted killing and it could have had something to do with his work."

Mihalik was shot dead outside the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.

His 8-year-old son was injured and was admitted to hospital. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated, and anyone with information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Members of the bar association have been informed of Mihalik's death.

Jamie said the association hadn't received any reports of specific threats to members.

He said everybody took the common sense view to be cautious, but they did understand that it "comes with the territory" to sometimes be unpopular.

But it should never go as far as a member or their family being targeted, he added.

"He was a friend," said Jamie of Mihalik.

Western Cape police confirmed on Tuesday that a suspect is being questioned by detectives of the anti-gang unit in connection with the murder. Media reports said the man was arrested near Atlantis.

The school earlier released a circular to parents, saying the premises were under lockdown, and that the children were all safe, until forensic teams were done probing the crime scene just metres from the school's gates.

Source: News24