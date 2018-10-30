South Africa: 'Please Call Security!' - Eyewitness Details Man's Cry After Hillsong Church Robbery

These were the words a terrified man shouted after he freed himself and survived a robbery at Hillsong Church in Cape Town's Century City on Monday morning, according to an eyewitness.

With his arms crossed over in front of him, he ran to the offices of a construction company next door to ask for help after he and female colleagues were held up by two men - one armed - at around 11:00.

Callum Finaughty, a foreman at a parkade being built next to the church had been standing with a site engineer and a health and safety official when the man's desperate cries pierced through the sounds of construction on either side of the popular church.

"He ran to the site office," said Finaughty. "And then Empire security came. He was in total shock."

Finaughty said the construction company called for help, and he immediately closed his own site. Another company laying a trench on the other side of the church also pulled workers back, unsure of what was happening.

The police arrived later with a dog unit and a fully kitted up, armed tactical team. They entered the building carrying rifles.

"There was even a policeman with a gun on the roof," he said.

He understood that the robbers entered the building on the pretext of making a delivery and then tied the man and his female colleagues up. The man managed to free himself to run for help.

He said they did not hear gunshots as claimed by some on social media, but understood that the robbers got away.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the two men entered the church and robbed employees of their cellphones.

"It was not a hostage situation," said Rwexana, in response to claims on social media as the area was flooded with police for a while.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests as yet."

People associated with the church said the church would issue a statement soon.

