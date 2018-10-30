29 October 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 27 Arrested in Violent Stellenbosch Protest

Twenty-seven people were arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property after an illegal march in Stellenbosch on Monday.

About 60 protesters marched from the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court in Mark Street to Plein Street after community leaders appeared in court.

"According to reports, the protesters threw garbage in front of a municipal building," police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"Action was taken to disperse the crowd. Protesters damaged windows of the shops in the shopping centres in the area."

The Stellenbosch Municipality condemned the protesters' conduct.

"While we reiterate our support of people's right to protest peacefully, we strongly condemn the violence and destruction of property that occurred in parts of the Stellenbosch CBD today," spokesperson Stuart Grobbelaar said.

"Protesters damaged several properties, threw dangerous projectiles such as bricks and beer bottles, and physically threatened municipal staff with knobkerries."

The arrested people are expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court once they have been charged.

