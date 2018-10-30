30 October 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Itf Development Officer Visits Liberia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Mr. Thierry Ntwali (wearing glasses) flanked by Liberian tennis coaches

The Development Officer of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for East & Central Africa has ended a three-day visit in Liberia to evaluate the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program and the building of additional tennis courts in the country for international events.

Mr. Thierry Ntwali, the former Rwanda international tennis icon, was also in the country to enhance the level of interaction between the ITF and the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF).

During his tour, Mr. Ntwali met Deputy Sports Minister G. Andy Quamie and pleaded with the government to invest in the capacity of the players and help to erect more tennis courts.

The ITF Development Officer also visited two of the 13 schools which are benefitting from the JTI Program, namely the ELWA Academy and the SOS Children's Village.

Mr. Ntwali also met scores of coaches, including National Technical Director Alfred Kandakai, Head Coach Jeffery K. Martin, and JTI Coordinator Winston Wreh.

The LTF acting president Mr. Clarence L. Simpson III, the Vice President for Administration Cllr. Ruth Jappah and other members of the management team also had an intensive meeting with Mr. Ntwali.

The Rwandan international said player development programs between now and 2020, coaching and officiating matters, progress in the ITF-led Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) were also discussed.

"I have told the LTF to find [some] land and write for a special grant to build four additional tennis courts," Mr. Ntwali told reporters.

Mr. Ntwali is based in Bujumbura, Burundi- the venue for the East African Tennis Development Centre.

Among other things, Ntwali will be charged with advising national associations and helping in the implementation of projects which form part of the ITF Development Programme, evaluating and monitoring the use of funds and resources allocated to the national associations for various programs.

Meanwhile, since the inception of the current administration, the LTF has extended her JTI programs to more than eight schools and increased tournaments among local tennis players to improve the skills and abilities of players.

Also, there has been a bi-annual tennis children's clinic and over 70 children have benefited.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Liberia

'I'm Strong, My Mind Is Functioning Well' - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at 80: "Do I look like somebody to say I'm 80 years [and that] I… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.