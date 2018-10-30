South Africa: Weather Update - Cold Front Brings Light Relief to Coastal Areas

A cold front brings relief to the coastal parts of the country where rain is expected on Tuesday.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in parts of Gauteng, the North West and the Free State.

A gale-force westerly to south-westerly wind of 65-75km/h is expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Port St Johns.

High seas with wave heights of 6m to 7m are expected between Cape Point and Cannon Rocks.

Watches

Severe thunderstorms are expected in places in the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

A gale-force south-westerly wind of 65-70km/h is expected along the coast between Port St Johns and Richards Bay from the afternoon.

Rain

Isolated thunderstorms can be expected in the north-eastern parts of the Free State, as well as the western parts of the Eastern Cape, with isolated to scattered showers in the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Light showers in the western parts of the Western Cape, extending along the south coast and adjacent interior, are expected in the late morning.

Scattered showers and thundershowers can be expected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Temperatures

Minimum temperatures are expected to be cool across most parts of the country, including parts of the Western Cape, most of the Northern Cape, parts of the North West, and the Highveld region. Cold weather is expected in the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Warm weather can be expected along the coastline and adjacent interior, in the East Coast and along the northern border and adjacent interior.

De Aar in the Northern Cape is expected to be one of the coldest places, with an expected minimum temperature of 8°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain cool to cold across the western and south-western parts of the country.

Temperatures are expected to be warm across the central interior, including the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and most of the Free State, while hot to very hot weather can be expected along the East Coast and in the northern parts of the country.

Skukuza in Mpumalanga is expected to be one of the hottest places, with a maximum of 38°C.

In Gauteng, Pretoria will reach a high of 35°C while Johannesburg will reach a high of 33°C.

Bloemfontein will reach a high of 30°C.

Along the coast, Cape Town will reach a high of 17°C, Port Elizabeth is expected to experience a high of 21°C and Durban a high of 28°C.

