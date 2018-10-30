Liberia: Apm Terminators Defeat Obt-Msc 4-2 in Kickball

The victorious kickball team of APM Terminals

Settle 1-1 in soccer friendly, Nicolas Sieh Misses Vital penalty

There was an increasing argument as to whether the Terminators of APM Terminals and their counterparts at OBT-MSC, a shipping company, could stand each other in sports.

To settle the matter, OBT-MSC's sports director Emmanuel J. Gardea Sr., decided to bring both the kickball and soccer teams of the two organizations together.

The two games were played last Saturday at the ETMI sports pitch in Caldwell. In the first kickball match, APM Terminators defeated their opponents 4-2 points in four rounds.

Just before the game, a heavy downpour threatened the games but the players were determined to play the game. There was great excitement among the women as, during the proceedings, they enjoyed the flow of the game.

OBT-MSC kickball team

APM Terminators had the last laugh because the players were able to run and catch their air-balls better than their opponents. And at the end of kickball game, despite the rain, they cheered each other.

The second game was the soccer encounter between the same groups and it was APM Terminators that took the lead through M. Blapoh Sonpon when he took advantage over a pool of water that was set before the goalpost to slot in the lead.

There were series of see-saw attempts by both teams as well as near misses too. However, the scoreline stayed the same till the end of the first half.

The OBT-MSC's equalizer came during the final minutes of the game when one of its strikers took advantage of a defensive lapse to slot home the much-needed equalizer.

But when APM Terminals earned a penalty award, substitute player striker Nicolas Sieh elected to take the kick. Sieh placed the ball at the selected area and when he was directed to kick, whatever happened, saw Sieh, one of the most intelligent footballers, shot the ball far away to what someone on the field described as 'thy kingdom come.'

"How could he have missed that goal?" an APM Terminals' official said. The draw, according to APM Terminals' acting sports director Jonathan Armah Baxter, provided an opportunity for a rematch in the near future.

Authors

Omari Jackson