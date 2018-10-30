Liberia: Chief Justice Launches Chamber of Commerce Adr Program Today

Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor

Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, will today, October 30, launch the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Arbitration program, a statement the LCC issued yesterday has said. Top government officials and distinguished individuals are expected to attend today's program.

The launch is part of the Chamber's second business luncheon public forum event combined with its installation program of newly elected officials at the Monrovia City Hall.

According to the LCC's statement, the ARD program is intended to help de-risk the private sector to revive and sustain a vibrant economy. This, the statement said can be more effective and efficient when commercial and labor matters are expeditiously resolved by the court.

The organizers said the event will provide the platform for stakeholders to exchange views on ways of developing and enhancing the economy to attract domestic and foreign investments for jobs, wealth creation, and development in support of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

"The timely resolution of commercial and labor matters is critical in pre-investment decisions for investors--as the absence of timely redress for justice impairs the attractiveness of the investment opportunities to the country," the statement signed by LCC's president, J. Wendell Addy said.

Mr. Addy said it is unfortunately, Liberia current World Bank rating of 172 out of 190 and it requires collective efforts to correct the shortcomings by putting the citizenry to work, and develop the country.

"It is against this backdrop that we are hosting the business dinner under the theme, "De-risking the Private Sector: The Role of ADR and Arbitration and Enforcement for Predictable Economic Environment."

LCC is collaborating with the government and other partners on the program for the purpose of reviving, growing and sustaining the economy.

It can be recalled that on August 6, this year, LCC's leadership elected Wendell Addy as its new president, replacing Charles Ananaba, whose tenure had expired. Mr. Addy's unopposed election followed three unsuccessful attempts to conduct the exercise.

Those elected as members of the arbitration committee are Mawan Eid, O. Natty B. Davis, Umesh Kourani and R.V. Suji, Jr., auditor. Others elected as council members are Assaad Barbar, Eric Nagbe, Johny Babani, Gorgio Haddad, Charles Collins, George Nehme and Abraham Carsie. Others include Tarek Razzouk, H. G. Dewani, Fabiola Kamara and Maher Abouchacra.

The new leadership took over the LCC immediately after they were announced in keeping with the election results that was released as mandated by the Executive Council, and in keeping with the By-laws of the LCC.

