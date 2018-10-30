Liberia: Weekend Review - Liberian Players Abroad

National team captain William Jebor was part of Wydad Casablanca's starting lineup over the weekend when they faced ES Sahel

There were amazing moments over the weekend for some Liberian foreign-based players who were in action for their respective clubs.

Portuguese-based forward Terrence Tisdell scored the winning goal for FC Joanesen in their 2-1 win over Coimbrões in Portugal's third tier league. Tisdell, 20, broke the tie in the 65th minute to help his side collect all three points.

National team captain William Jebor was part of Wydad Casablanca's starting lineup when they faced Tunisian side ES Sahel in the 2018/2019 Arab Club Champions Cup last 16 first leg on Saturday, October 27, at the State Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco. It was Jebor's first appearance after returning from country's duty with the Lone Star after their 2-1 win over Congo Brazzaville.

It was a tough game between the two sides as both failed to get the curtain raiser. The return leg in Tunisia, scheduled for November 8, will decide who will progress to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Arab Club Champions Cup.

Midfielder Murphy Dorley made his fifth appearance for Czech Republican side Solvan Liberec in the new league season when they settled to a goalless draw against Jablonec on Sunday, October 28. The result placed Liberec in the seventh position on the league table with 17 points out of 13 games.

Norwegian-based forward Sam Johnson played 67 minutes in Valaranga's 2-0 loss away to Stromsgodset on Saturday, October 27. Johnson, 25, who has so far scored four goals in his last five games in all competitions for his club, struggled long with his teammates to register a goal in their 27th match of the 2018 league season. Valaranga are now seated in the eighth position with 37 points.

In Latvia, Van-Dave Harmon came off the bench in the 46th minute for FS Metta and slotted home a long strike, but was disallowed by the referee. Although the young striker's goal was cancelled, he was excited that his team collected all three points.

"Although my 20 yards striker was cancelled by the referee, victory was the most important thing we needed. We play as a team and won as a team," he said.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi