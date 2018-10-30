Ethiopia: City Takes Measures Against Illegal Shops

The Addis Abeba Trade Bureau announced that it had taken action on cooperative union shops that were selling expired food and sanitary products.

The office shut down four shops that were selling expired products in Arada District. The city took the measure after giving warnings starting last May.

Since there is no way of knowing if those products were ever sold after their expiration date, according to a statement from the Bureau, the shops were closed until the expired products were disposed of.

The Bureau recommends that people always look at expiration dates before purchasing a product and notify authorities if they find an expired product.