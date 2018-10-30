Ethiopia: The Happy and the Rich

column

Ethiopians are not a happy lot, at least compared to other countries in the world, according to the 2018 World Happiness Report published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. The nation ranks 127th out of 156 nations, having slipped eight ranks since the past year.

It is by no means a shocker. Politics and macroeconomic conditions were not that great last year, but they have taken on a new level of morbidity this year. The past year saw a nation with a populace in discontent with the government. This year saw a populace in discontent with itself.

Nonetheless, the ranking could have been worse. The survey uses data compiled between 2015 and 2017. From today's perspective, those were the good times. There was a drought, but it was handled better than expected. There was displacement but not in the intensity that it occurred this year. And macroeconomic conditions did not look that ominous. Thus, one could reasonably expect Ethiopia to slide even further when next year's ranking comes out.

But how can such an elusive emotion as happiness be measured?

Well, the methodology is pretty straightforward. Individuals of each nation rate their own "subjective well-being." Indeed, the metrics have many critics as almost every theory for measuring people's welfare does.

It is no science, because human emotions are tricky. Just as it would be naive to assume that hunter-gatherers were unhappy because they did not have smartphones, sneakers and warm showers - they did not know what they were missing - it is wrong to believe citizens of more affluent countries are more content than those in developing nations.

It is not just material possessions that may not serve as adequate indicators but also subjective analyses. Surely, an Ethiopian that just won a studio apartment in a condo raffle is bound to feel happier than a rich Brit that nonetheless fails to secure that beautiful beach house his wife wanted at the time such a survey was conducted.

But the ranking goes one step further. It uses objective measures to support the subjective analyses of well-being. They include GDP per capita, social support and freedom, healthy life expectancy, "generosity" and the presence of corruption.

Thus, Japan, where the population is declining, is ranked 54th despite the nation being one of the wealthiest in the world. Corruption, income and life expectancy are not great worries, but the country does have low rates of generosity - fewer people giving to charity.

The top four ranking nations, as is usual in such cases, are Nordic countries, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. Citizens of these countries do not just have strong institutions, high incomes and a long life to look forward to but have reputable welfare systems to boot.

It cannot be said that any Norwegian is happier than any South Sudanese person, but the value of governments that are trusted and democratic and an economy that is strong cannot be understated when it comes to people's contentment.

In Ethiopia, income levels may be negligible compared to that of a middle-income class Brit, and corruption may be excessive, but social support registers highly. Social freedoms - measured by how comfortable individuals are by the extent of the life choices they are allowed to make - may be low, but generosity in Ethiopia is remarkable.

I also suspect that religion, of which Ethiopians heavily dabble, and which has been known to give individuals a sense of purpose, has something do with the relative edge to optimism the nation has over countries such as Ukraine or Georgia, both ranked lower.

At the other end of the ranking are sub-Saharan African countries. Four countries manage to perform worse than the host countries of the most disastrous civil wars of the period between 2015 and 2017, Yemen and Syria. They are Burundi, Central African Republic and South Sudan. All are poor, and two are undergoing a protracted civil war.

It is unfortunate that governments continue to hold considerable sway over whether or not citizens are happy. They were probably first only hoped to keep people secure, in return for a section of the farming population's produce. But they evolved to become the security of the few elites in charge of collecting and allocating resources.

The Nordic nations have not sworn off governments but instead created a state where all citizens basic needs are fulfilled, and merit is a chief determinant of gaining material wealth.

Social support systems are strong in Ethiopia, but they are poorly complemented by poverty, deminishing law and order and corruption. The chief source of the evil is power that has never been institutionalised.

Unless this can be fixed, we will never know the true potential of our optimism, which can give us the confidence to invest, invent, innovate and grow our economy. Neither of any of the iterations of the developmental state model, capitalism or socialism can get around this fact.