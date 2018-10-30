Ethiopia: Authority Digitizes Cargo Handling System

The Ethiopian Maritime Affairs Authority has launched software that digitises its cargo handling system.

The country's logistics service has had many challenges due to the manual system, according to Mekonnen Abera, the Authority's director general.

The software, named CargoCanel, is believed to improve the efficiency of the sector, which has been operating with an analogue system.

The customers of the Authority used to complain of transport delays due to incorrect truck dispatching, difficulties in tracking cargo, high demurrage due to delayed updates and a poor reporting system, according to Mekonnen.

CargoCanel helps customers track their cargo in real-time and enables collaborative chatting on each shipment. The new app also enables forwarders to collaborate effectively within their organisation and generate reports.

The software was developed by Addis Abeba Advanced Information Technology Plc.

Ethiopia stands 170th out of 176 countries in terms of cargo logistics service efficiency in the world.