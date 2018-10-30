Ethiopia: The Hidden Symptoms of Authoritarian Tendencies

column

It is a fair statement to say that the road to democracy and a genuinely fair and free election in Ethiopia is still a long way away, since the necessary infrastructure for such an enterprise - a credible election board, a free and professional press, an independent judiciary and an informed public - is nowhere to be seen yet.

What we have thus far is a flickering light at the end of a long tunnel that is solely based on the promises of a charismatic leader. Even so, it is better to be optimistic than negative - better to dream than to despair.

Thus, assuming the promise will be kept soon, how are we to choose good democratic leaders among the mushrooming activists and political leaders with aspirations for political office? Is there a litmus test to know who is a dictator in a democratic disguise?

Well, it may be impossible to design a lab test to find out those who are authoritarian-positive, but two political scientists have come as close to it as humanly possible.

Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt are professors at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. They have studied countries around the world where the promise of democracy died a painful death. Some quickly, some gradually, but all dead all the same.

They have asked why and how democracies die. They worked long and hard to detect patterns that might help identify the hidden pathogens of authoritarian tendencies before they turn into deadly dictatorships that kill the host country's democracy.

They shared their findings in the book they published this year called "How Democracies Die". The book actually delves into the possibility of whether democracy in the United States can die as have other democracies around the world. To that purpose, they have mapped an interesting and valuable matrix for detecting authoritarians in disguise.

They have identified four key indicators of authoritarian behaviour. These are weak commitment to - or rejection of - democratic rules of the game, denial of the legitimacy of political opponents, toleration or encouragement of violence and readiness to curtail civil liberties of opponents, including the media.

The foundational criterion for a democratic leader or movement has to be the acceptance of and strong commitment to the democratic rules of the game. No matter how strongly they may feel about the justness of their cause, democratic leaders are equally committed to the attainment of their objectives through legitimate and legal means. They do not subscribe to the utilitarian "the end justifies the means" school of thought.

Does a political leader show signs of support for anti-democratic activities? Does a movement endorse the use of mass protests and violent insurrections to achieve a political goal? Do they talk of banning certain organisations from the political process or restricting basic civil and political rights such as free expression?

If they show any of these symptoms now, they are more likely than not to infect the whole political process later. We should not vote them in.

Another indicator is denial of political opponents' legitimacy. The whole point of a democratic system is to have a competition of different ideas and accepting the voters as the final arbiter.

This logically suggests that there will be political parties and movements that one cannot stand. But the rule of the game is accepting their right to be in the contest. Having accepted that, one will then fight them with their might within all legal means to make sure they do not win power.

However, any attempt to delegitimise them and stop them from participating in the political process in the first place is a sure sign of authoritarian tendencies. Those who label opponents with words like "subversive," "existential threats," "anti-peace elements" and "security threats" usually turn out to be even more repressive once they come to power. That is why they should be kept as far away from the corridors of power as possible.

The other sure sign of budding authoritarians is their affinity for violence. They are usually tied to - directly or indirectly - militias, guerrillas or armed gangs that engage in violence and intimidation. Even though they may try to distance themselves from them sometimes when gruesome atrocities are committed, they never explicitly denounce them.

In fact, it is possible that they support them strongly behind the scenes and use them to advance their political agenda by illegal means. Imagine what damage they will cause if they are put in charge of a national army.

That is why a wise electorate should ask if any of the leaders that ask for their votes have ever endorsed violence by their supporters by refusing to clearly condemn and punish it. It is essential to know if they or their supporters have encouraged or supported mob violence on opponents.

The last indicator of authoritarian behaviour Levitsky and Ziblatt identified is a readiness to curtail civil liberties of opponents, including the media. Such conduct is usually covered up with excuses such as national security threats or enforcement of law and order. But these are only pretences used to scare the population into accepting the repressive measures.

Those with a history of animosity to the media, an affinity to laws or policies that restrict civil liberties and intolerance to criticism are perfect candidates to become authoritarian leaders and reverse any democratic gains that may have been made.

These four indicators can serve us very well to be discerning in our choice of leaders. Responsible citizens should refrain from being emotionally carried away by all the hoopla about symbolism and focus on real objective measures of leaders' and movements' commitment to democracy.

It is inevitable that authoritarian candidates will emerge in any political polity. This is especially true in democratically-challenged countries such as Ethiopia.

And when they do, we will do well to heed the advice of Levitsky and Ziblatt.

"An essential test for democracies is not whether such figures emerge but whether political leaders, and especially political parties, work to prevent them from gaining power in the first place - by keeping them off mainstream party tickets, refusing to endorse or align with them and, when necessary, making common cause with rivals in support of democratic candidates."