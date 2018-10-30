Ethiopia: Office Announces $7b PPP Projects

Ethiopia's Public-Private Partnerships Office announced seven billion dollars worth of new road and power supply projects.

The Office said the three road and 14 power projects would be launched this fiscal year after the tendering processes were completed.

The three projects in the transportation sector are all expressways. They include a road from Adama to Awash, 125Km; the continuation from Awash to Maeso, 72Km; and a road that will run from Maeso to Dire Dawa, 160Km.

These road projects are expected to cost 1.1 billion dollars altogether.

The tender for these projects will be announced soon, and construction will commence this year, according to Teshome Tafesse (PhD), director general of the Office.

A proclamation drafted by the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation to oversee public-private partnerships over financing infrastructure and utilities was legislated by the parliament last fiscal year.

Then the Office was formed under the Ministry, which has ministers of Finance & Economic Cooperation; Water, Irrigation & Electricity; Transport; Public Enterprises; and Federal & Pastoralist Affairs as board members. Heads of the National Planning Commission and the National Bank of Ethiopia also sit on the board of directors.