27 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Office Announces $7b PPP Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia's Public-Private Partnerships Office announced seven billion dollars worth of new road and power supply projects.

The Office said the three road and 14 power projects would be launched this fiscal year after the tendering processes were completed.

The three projects in the transportation sector are all expressways. They include a road from Adama to Awash, 125Km; the continuation from Awash to Maeso, 72Km; and a road that will run from Maeso to Dire Dawa, 160Km.

These road projects are expected to cost 1.1 billion dollars altogether.

The tender for these projects will be announced soon, and construction will commence this year, according to Teshome Tafesse (PhD), director general of the Office.

A proclamation drafted by the Ministry of Finance & Economic Cooperation to oversee public-private partnerships over financing infrastructure and utilities was legislated by the parliament last fiscal year.

Then the Office was formed under the Ministry, which has ministers of Finance & Economic Cooperation; Water, Irrigation & Electricity; Transport; Public Enterprises; and Federal & Pastoralist Affairs as board members. Heads of the National Planning Commission and the National Bank of Ethiopia also sit on the board of directors.

Ethiopia

Full Text of the Joint Declaration Between PM Abiy and President Macron

At the invitation of H. E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, H. E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.