Ethiopia: Telecom, Power Providers Agree to Share Resources

Ethio telecom and Ethiopian Electrical Utilities have agreed to share resources to curb the network quality problems caused by power interruptions.

Based on their current arrangement, Ethio telecom will fulfill 72pc of its power needs from Ethiopian Electrical. Diesel generators and solar panels will carry the remaining power demand.

To deal with the recurrent interruption of networks, Ethio telecom has placed diesel generators on 40pc of its sites as an initiative and solar panels as alternative sources of energy.

Ethio telecom further complained that supplying all of the necessary fuel takes more foreign currency and places the nation under an unnecessary strain.

In the last fiscal year, Ethio telecom lost 2.1 billion Br because of power shortages.