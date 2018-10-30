27 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Telecom, Power Providers Agree to Share Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethio telecom and Ethiopian Electrical Utilities have agreed to share resources to curb the network quality problems caused by power interruptions.

Based on their current arrangement, Ethio telecom will fulfill 72pc of its power needs from Ethiopian Electrical. Diesel generators and solar panels will carry the remaining power demand.

To deal with the recurrent interruption of networks, Ethio telecom has placed diesel generators on 40pc of its sites as an initiative and solar panels as alternative sources of energy.

Ethio telecom further complained that supplying all of the necessary fuel takes more foreign currency and places the nation under an unnecessary strain.

In the last fiscal year, Ethio telecom lost 2.1 billion Br because of power shortages.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Overseas Employment in New Push to Send Professionals, Graduates to Gulf States

The Ministry of Labor & Social Affairs (MoLSA) is set to start the deployment of Ethiopian professionals and… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.