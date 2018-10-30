Ethiopia: City Kicks Off Four Road Construction Projects

The Addis Abeba Road Authority is launching the construction of four road projects in the capital for a total cost of 833 million Br.

This fiscal year, the Authority plans to construct 123 road projects. Of this, 78 road projects are already under contracted. About half are new developments.

The Authority's engineering team will take part in the construction of 45 projects. The Authority also plans to finalise 35 other projects.

The Authority designed and built 75Km of pedestrian roads and is currently building an additional 50Km of pedestrian roads