27 October 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Entrepreneurship NGO Opens Office in Addis

The Centre for International Private Enterprise has opened a regional office in Addis Abeba in a bid to coordinate its African programs.

The office will coordinate programs in Sudan, Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe. The Enterprise's main programs include anti-corruption compliance, industrial linkage development and entrepreneurship.

The regional office will work to advance toward building the capacity of inclusive private sector development across eastern and southern Africa.

The Enterprise will enhance the capacity of civic associations and other business membership organisations and foster collaboration between private and public stakeholders, according to Hailemelekot Assfawu, the Enterprise's manager.

"The Enterprise will give training for business sectors," he added.

