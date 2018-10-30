Ethiopia: Premier Appoints Beyene to Head Public Enterprise Agency

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has appointed Beyene G. Mesqel, an experienced hand in the sector, as a director general of the newly restructured Public Enterprises Holding & Administration Agency (PEHAA).

Beyene was formally a state minister for the Public Enterprise Ministry which went through a restructure during the recent cabinet change in 2015.

Before receiving his appointment as a state minister for the Ministry he was a long-serving Director General of the Privatisation & Public Enterprises Supervising Agency (PPESA).

The Ministry of Public Enterprises, which was upgraded from the PPESA in 2015, has been under the leadership of Demitu Hambissa, Girma Amente (PhD) and Teshome Toga, consecutively.

The recent restructuring has seen the Agency report to the Ministry of Finance.

Prime Minister Abiy has also appointed Habtamu Hailemicahel as a deputy director general of the Agency as of October 29, 2018.