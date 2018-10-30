30 October 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Casablanca - Over 1kg of Coke Removed From Stomach of Portuguese National

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — A total of 1.115 kg of cocaine filling 100 capsules was removed from the stomach of a Portuguese national at the Casablanca Ibn Rochd university hospital, the city's police said.

Suspected of hiding drug in his stomach, the suspect was arrested on October 25 by policemen at the Mohammed V international airport upon his arrival onboard a flight from Sao Paulo, the national police DGSN said in a statement.

He was put under medical surveillance at the Ibn Rochd university hospital centre to extract the drug from his stomach, said the same source.

Once his medical condition stabilized, the trafficker was remanded in police custody to complete the investigation led by the competent public prosecutor's office, the DGSN pointed out.

Morocco

24 Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Areas Last Week, Police

Twenty-four people were killed and 1,849 others were injured, including 80 in serious condition, in 1,392 traffic… Read more »

Read the original article on MAP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.