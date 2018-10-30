Morocco: Casablanca - Over 1kg of Coke Removed From Stomach of Portuguese National

Rabat — A total of 1.115 kg of cocaine filling 100 capsules was removed from the stomach of a Portuguese national at the Casablanca Ibn Rochd university hospital, the city's police said.

Suspected of hiding drug in his stomach, the suspect was arrested on October 25 by policemen at the Mohammed V international airport upon his arrival onboard a flight from Sao Paulo, the national police DGSN said in a statement.

He was put under medical surveillance at the Ibn Rochd university hospital centre to extract the drug from his stomach, said the same source.

Once his medical condition stabilized, the trafficker was remanded in police custody to complete the investigation led by the competent public prosecutor's office, the DGSN pointed out.