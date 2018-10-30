Morocco: 24 Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Areas Last Week, Police

Rabat — Twenty-four people were killed and 1,849 others were injured, including 80 in serious condition, in 1,392 traffic accidents that occurred in urban areas on Oct. 22-28, 2018, national police (DGSN) said.

These accidents were mainly ascribed to non-control of vehicles, non-respect of priority, excessive speeding and pedestrian and driver errors, the source pointed out in a statement.

A total of 36,026 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

The sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at around 5,297,500 dirhams, the same source said.