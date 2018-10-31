30 October 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Has No Plan to Increase Petrol Price - NNPC

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plans to increase pump prices of petroleum products, especially petrol.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, on Tuesday.

He said though NNPC, since October 2017, had been the sole importer of petrol into the country, the government had no plan to review the market prices of products either upwards or downwards now.

He cautioned Nigerians against spreading false news, and urged those doing so to be wary of the impacts their behaviour could have on the prices of petroleum products especially petrol as the festive period draws near.

According to him, if not checked, the rumours of unsubstantiated price review can lead to artificial scarcity and hoarding of products by consumers.

This, he added may result in unwarranted queues and suffering of Nigerians at fuel stations.

Mr Ughamadu urged members of the public to report any station that sells PMS above the N145 recommended price to the offices of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) nationwide.

"The Department is authorised to monitor and regulate the Industry's activities," he added.

He reiterated the recent statement of the NNPC Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, that the corporation had 37 days stock of PMS in the country.

He added that the corporation had mapped out strategies to ensure that Nigerians have a hitch-free festive period.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Governors Propose U.S.$62 As Minimum Wage

The governors of Nigeria's 36 states say they can only pay N22,500 as new national minimum wage. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.