30 October 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Ghana: Fottballer Asamoah Gyan Files for Divorce, Demands DNA Test for Kids

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Asamoah Gyan/Twitter
Asamoah Gyan
By Akinwale Akinyoade

Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan has filed for divorce from his wife, Gifty Gyan, at the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the High Court, Accra.

It is gathered that the footballer is seeking a dissolution of his five-year-old marriage to Gifty on grounds of irreconcilable differences. It is learnt that the couple have been separated for months with Gyan also denying paternity of their three children. To ascertain if the kids are his, he is also demanding a DNA test to be carried out on all three children.

There are talks that Gyan allegedly has a mistress he plans to marry as soon as the divorce from Gifty is final. His alleged mistress, Nina Atala was reportedly mistaken for his wife in June, at the grand opening of his new sports bar located in Osu, Accra.

She was also spotted with Gyan when he came to Ghana recently for his summer vacation, but Atala has continued to maintain that her relationship with Gyan is strictly a professional one. According to her, she owns a property that houses one of Gyan's companies.

It would be recalled that Gyan was the one who scored the winning goal in Nigeria versus Ghana football match during the quarter-final of Africa Cup of Nations in 2008.

Ghana

Former Ghana Soccer Boss Nyantakyi Gets Life Ban from FIFA

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.