Photo: Daily Nation

John Gakuo reacts to questions during his vetting at the county offices in Nairobi on June 3, 2013.

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo, who was serving a three-year jail term over Sh283 million cemetery scandal is dead.

Gakuo died early Tuesday morning while receiving treatment at Mbagathi Hospital here in Nairobi, where he was admitted, under tight security by prison warders.

Prisons Commissioner Isaiah Osugo has confirmed the death, saying he had been ailing for a long time.

"John Gakuo passed on today morning while receiving treatment in Mbagathi Hospital," Osugo told Capital FM News on telephone from Mombasa, "he has been sick for a while." His body was taken to the City Mortuary.

He had been serving his jail sentence at Nairobi West Prison, but spent most of the time in hospital due to his medical condition.

Gakuo was handed a three-year jail term in May, alongside former Local Government Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui,

former Nairobi City Council legal secretary Mary Ng'ethe and chairman of the tender committee Alexander Musee.

Until his conviction, Gakuo was touted as the possible replacement of Polycarp Igathe who resigned as Deputy Governor in Nairobi County.