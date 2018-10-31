Kenya: Safaricom Reduces Fraud By Staff By 7%

Nairobi — Safaricom has recorded a 7 percent decline in staff dismissal owing to fraud cases in the year ended March 2018, even as the company sustained 171,369 jobs in the economy marking a 5 percent increase.

According to the 7th Sustainable Business Report, the company has 32 percent women in senior management, up by 2 percent. This is against a 2017 finding by KIM leadership showing that women account for only 21 percent of senior roles in listed companies' board rooms.

The firm's number of employees with disability grew by 0.3 percent to 17 percent.

Overall, the company's contribution to the country's GDP grew by 12 percent to hit Sh543 billion. According to the firm, this was 9.8 times more than the profit it made during the same period.

Additionally, the social impact of M-PESA increased by 20 percent to Sh191.1 billion up from Sh159.6 billion in Full Year 2017. According to the report the major drivers for this growth have been the increase in customer, agent and merchant numbers.

A rise in the average number of transactions per customer, as well as the increased value paid to M-SHWARI users in interest also contributed to the growth.