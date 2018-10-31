Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Amavubi Can Eliminate DR Congo, Says Mulisa

Rwanda U23 coach Jimmy Mulisa is confident that his side can eliminate neighbours DR Congo in the upcoming first round of the 2019 Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The first leg clash of the two-legged tie between U23 Amavubi and their DR Congo counterparts is slated for November 14 at Umuganda, in Rubavu District, one week before the return-leg in Kinshasa.

"The word 'impossible' doesn't exist in football dictionary, we are preparing for the DR Congo games with ambition to advance to the second round. We know we are facing a strong opponent, but we are equally a good team too. We should not underrate ourselves," Mulisa told journalists at the headquarters of Rwanda Football Association in Remera on Monday afternoon.

The Amavubi Olympic team entered residential camp at Hilltop Hotel for intensive preparations on Sunday before holding their first training session on Monday at Kigali Stadium.

It is expected that the team will train in Kigali until November 8 when they will head to Rubavu to acclimatise just before the first-leg clash.

The winners between Rwanda and DR Congo will take on Morocco in the second round which will be played in March next year. The successful side will proceed to the third and final round which will be staged in June.

APR winger Dominique Savio Nshuti has been named captain of the team.

The third edition of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations is scheduled for November 8-22, 2018 in Egypt. The tournament will determine three African teams to compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.