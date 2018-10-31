Rwanda: REG Keen on Retaining Pre-Season Tourney Title

National volleyball league side Rwanda Energy Group (REG) are looking to make great amends as they eye a second successive title at the upcoming Gisagara Pre-season Tournament.

The second edition of the annual event is scheduled for November 3-4 at Gisagara Gymnasium.

The energy group-sponsored side lifted last year's title after overcoming organisers Gisagara Volleyball Club in straight sets 25-21 29-27 25-23, in the final.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, newly appointed REG head coach Benon Mugisha Barayavuga said his players are fit, determined and in good form ahead of the competition.

"The target is to retain the title in Gisagara, and my men are ready for the challenge. The pre-season tournament is a good opportunity for players to embrace competition mood early, but also for coaches to study their opponents ahead of the upcoming season," Mugisha said.

As was the case with the inaugural 2017 edition, this year's pre-season will also be contested by six teams in the men's topflight volleyball league namely; APR, UTB, Kirehe, IPRC- South, REG and the hosts and two-time reigning champions Gisagara.

Preliminary round matches and semi-finals will be played on Saturday while the final and third place play-off are due on Sunday.

On top of the trophy, the winner will also take home Rwf200,000 while the first and second runners-up will walk away with Rwf100,000 and Rwf50,000 in cash prize, respectively.