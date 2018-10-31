Rwanda: APR, Mukura Seek to Stretch Winning Streak

APR and Mukura will be looking to keep up their winning run when they face Kirehe and Bugesera, respectively, on Wednesday afternoon in the 2018/2018 Azam Rwanda Premier league.

After two match rounds in the new campaign, only the two sides are yet to drop points.

APR host Kirehe FC at Kigali Stadium while Francis Haringingo's Mukura Victory Sports welcome Bugesera FC to Huye Stadium.

The two games get underway at 3:30pm.

In what is guaranteed to be a clash of egos between Mukura and Bugesera, the two league rivals will be fighting to stretch their unbeaten record this season. Mukura have collected maximum points from their first two games while Bugesera won once and recorded one draw.

An away victory against Mukura would propel Innocent Seninga's Bugesera to top four.

"After defying odds to beat Rayon Sports at home, the motivation has never been higher in the team. It boosted the morale and confidence of players, which is very important.

We want to keep winning and we know what it takes - determination and work hard," Mukura coach Haringongo told Times Sport on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Bugesera head coach Seninga has warned that his side - who are fresh from beating Etincelles - will give Mukura hard time.

He said: "We are traveling to Huye Stadium for three points, not a draw or to lose honourably. Mukura have proved they are capable of upsetting any opponent, so we can't afford to take anything for granted. The players understand well the magnitude of the task at hand."

Leaders APR take on Kirehe with hope to keep hold of the first place ahead of their match-day 4 away encounter against Marines FC at Umuganda Stadium.

The military side beat Amagaju and Musanze in identical 2-0 victories, in their first two games.

"We need to pick up momentum from the last two games and aim not to drop points. This game (against Kirehe) is not going to be easy, they are a tricky side, but we have showed there is nothing that can stop us when we execute our game plan," APR coach Ljubomir Petrovic said in a separate interview.

The black and white outfit's attack will be led by Player of the Year Muhadjiri Hakizimana and forward Dominique Savio Nshuti whose clinical performances have seen their names on the score-sheet in each of APR's first two games.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Marines host AS Kigali while Rayon Sports will be up against Sunrise FC at Nyagatare grounds on Thursday.

Wednesday

APR Vs Kirehe

Mukura Vs Bugesera

Marines Vs AS Kigali

Thursday

Sunrise Vs Rayon