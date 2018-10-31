Nigeria: Dangote to Address Dirty Fuels Issue With Euro V

Dangote Oil Refinery Company (DORC) says the 650,000 barrels per day refinery has been designed to process a variety of light and medium grades of crude and produce extremely clean fuels that meet Euro V specification.

Nigeria has remained a home for dirty fuels (with sulphur), which results in vehicle emissions that negatively impact on health and environment. The presumed ban on such products is not having the desired effect.

Speaking on 'Promoting Efficiency and Clean Fuels in African Refining and Petrochemicals Market' at the Oil Trading and Logistics (OTL) conference in Lagos yesterday, Dangote Group's executive director, Devakumar Edwin, said that the refinery was investing in the most advanced units to produce Euro V fuel to help Nigeria meet the European standard of gasoline.

Edwin, who was represented by the director, business strategy and optimisation, Dangote Refinery, Srinivas Rachakonda, said that the refinery would provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs and add value to Nigeria's economic development.He noted that the facility would lead to significant skills transfer and technology acquisition opportunities in the country.

The group has embarked on a landmark integrated refinery and petrochemical project, regarded as the largest industrial complex in the history of Africa, which is expected to take Nigeria to new heights through transformation of the economy, he added.

According to him, the refinery will ensure the security of local supply of petroleum products as well as the availability of petrochemical feedstock (poly-propylene and polyethylene), enough for the Nigerian market and neighbouring countries.He noted that the refinery would also produce carbon black feedstock and sulphur.

Rachakonda disclosed that the company invested in the East West Offshore Gas Gathering System (EWOGGS) project, which is expected to unlock significant gas supply and help to reduce gas flaring in Nigeria.

The first phase is expected to deliver gas for the use of Dangote industries, including the proposed fertiliser plant in the refinery complex, and other identified industrial and power plant users. Speaking during the session, former executive secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Reginald Stanley, said that Dangote Refinery "is going to be a game-changer" for the entire African downstream industry.

He condemned the continuous importation of dirty fuel."Emission is the highest killer today in Nigeria. I commend Dangote Refinery for its decision to produce Euro V specification of gasoline. Dumping of toxic fuel in the country is not acceptable. The earlier they stop it, the better for us," he added.