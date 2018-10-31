31 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We're Working With Kachikwu, to Ensure Local Content - -N-Delta Youths

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa — Niger Delta Youths Coalition for Peace and Progress, NDYCPP, yesterday said it is collaborating with oil industry leadership to ensure the participation of youths in the NLNG Train-7, in order to reduce the domination of foreign companies.

Chairman of NDYCPP organising committee, Chris Jumbo, who said this in Yenagoa, noted that arrangements have been concluded to hold a forum of stakeholders on the NLNG Train-7 in Bonny, later in November.

He said the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, would lead other industry chiefs to the event.

Others expected at the forum include Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDM), Mr. Simbi Wabote, and Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Amnesty Coordinator, Prof Charles Dokubo.

NLNG Train-7 is a gas production expansion project valued at over $7 billion by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) located in Bonny Island in Rivers.

Jumbo explained that NDYCPP was engaging other organisations in building the capacity of host communities to participate meaningfully in the business activities to be created by the project.

Nigeria

Governors Propose U.S.$62 As Minimum Wage

The governors of Nigeria's 36 states say they can only pay N22,500 as new national minimum wage. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.