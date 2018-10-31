31 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Come Clean On Your Secondary School Certificate, PDP Charges Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dirisu Yakubu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his responsibility by coming clean on his secondary school certificate.

According to the party, the fretting in the Presidency over the issue shows something is fishy.

Responding to the Presidency's assertion that the President had his certificates and that the party was wasting its time on the issue, the PDP said: "The fretting and jitters in the Presidency" caused by the certificate issue, suggested that "Mr. President is morally burdened and ostensibly has something to hide."

PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondinyan, charged the Presidency to "do the needful by placing the certificate in public domain instead of confronting and threatening Nigerians for demanding that the President shows his certificate.

"The Buhari Presidency should know that their threats and confrontation cannot take away the fact that their principal's certificate issue requires a personal responsibility and the President cannot wish away this responsibility as he had always done on official matters.

"If Mr. President has nothing to hide, he should end the confrontations and show integrity by writing the military authorities to make the certificate public."

Nigeria

Governors Propose U.S.$62 As Minimum Wage

The governors of Nigeria's 36 states say they can only pay N22,500 as new national minimum wage. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.