31 October 2018

FIFA (Zurich)

Ghana: Adjudicatory Chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee Sanctions Kwesi Nyantakyi

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Confédération Africaine de Football
Kwesi Nyantakyi
press release

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition. As a consequence, Mr Nyantakyi is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Nyantakyi.

The decision was notified to Mr Nyantakyi today, and the ban comes into force immediately.

Ghana

Fottballer Asamoah Gyan Files for Divorce, Demands DNA Test for Kids

Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan has filed for divorce from his wife, Gifty Gyan, at the Divorce and Matrimonial… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FIFA. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.