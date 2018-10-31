30 October 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Samlfa to Host African Legends As Part of International Charity Football Match

The President of the South African Masters and Legends Football Association (SAMLFA), Buddha Mathathe announced the partnership with Professional Soccer Management Company to host a FIFA and SAFA Sanctioned International Charity Football Match at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, 14 November 2018.

The match will work as a precursor of the upcoming South Africa versus Nigeria 2019 AFCON qualifier on 17 November 2018 at FNB Stadium.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, 31 October 2018 at Orlando Stadium Auditorium at 10h00, where details of the match and other related activities will be articulated.

The international Charity match will be between Legends and Masters from the African Continent.

"This International Charity match and associated activities take place at a very historic time in our country when we honour and celebrate the legacy of President Nelson Mandela, Mama Winnie Madikezela-Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu, vibrant debates about social cohesion are taking place.

"South Africa is taking an active leadership role on the African Continent, within BRICS and the United Nations. Football has been and remains an international unifier. This Legends and Masters game is very fitting and SAMLFA looks forward to hosting over 30 Legends and Masters from the African continent. More details will be shared at the press conference," said Mathathe.

SAMLFA IS AN ASSOCIATE MEMBER OF SAFA

