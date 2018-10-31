31 October 2018

Nigeria: Buhari Assured Us of Free, Fair 2019 Polls - UN, Ecowas

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — United Nations and Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said they have received assurances from President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the nation's security agencies of a free, fair and credible general election next year.

This was disclosed by a delegation from the Joint Mission of Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and United Nations, UN, led by United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, when they paid a courtesy visit on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Abuja, yesterday.

The UN Representative intimated the commission on efforts taken by the joint mission to solicit the support of other stakeholders towards achieving peaceful and credible elections in Nigeria in 2019.

He said they had commenced interactions with candidates on ensuring conducive environment for the conduct of elections.

He said: "Yesterday, we had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and he assured us of his determination as chairman of ECOWAS and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do everything within his powers to ensure that credible, transparent, free and fair elections are conducted in 2019."

