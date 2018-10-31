31 October 2018

Nigeria: Delta Monarchs Beg Govt to Fix Lagos-Asaba Expressway

By Victor Ahiumayoung

Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, DSCTR, has pleaded with the Federal Government to urgently intervene by fixing the bad portion of Lagos-Asaba road between Ubulu-Okiti and Otulu Junction, saying it has become a death trap for motorists and other road users.

In a statement in Asaba, Chairman of the Council and Obi of Owa Dr. Emmanuel Efezeimor II, decried the deplorable condition of the road noting that urgent steps should be taken to fix the portion of the road to avert danger.

The monarchs said that the Lagos-Asaba road is the gate way to the eastern part of the country contending that the road usually witnesses heavy traffic during the yuletide thereby underscoring the need for government to urgently take action.

The royal fathers also stressed "the need for the deployment of officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to divert motorists from the bad portion of the road."

