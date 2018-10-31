Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - We Are Not There Yet - Amuneke

Former African footballer of the year and coach of Tanzania national team, Emmanuel Amunike has said that the ticket to AFCON 2019 has not been guaranteed yet for the Taifa Stars. He said only hard work can guarantee them success.

"We are hoping, by God's grace, to pick a valuable point in Lesotho, and if we can as well get the three points, then we are close to AFCON 2019.

"But for now we need to work harder, remain focused and stay committed, that is what we should be thinking.

"I have consistently urged the boys to keep focus, knowing that Tanzania has not qualified for AFCON for the past thirty eight years. If we can make it through that will be historic for the people of Tanzania,".

The former Julius Berger coach concluded by saying it time work harder.