31 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Afcon 2019 - We Are Not There Yet - Amuneke

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former African footballer of the year and coach of Tanzania national team, Emmanuel Amunike has said that the ticket to AFCON 2019 has not been guaranteed yet for the Taifa Stars. He said only hard work can guarantee them success.

"We are hoping, by God's grace, to pick a valuable point in Lesotho, and if we can as well get the three points, then we are close to AFCON 2019.

"But for now we need to work harder, remain focused and stay committed, that is what we should be thinking.

"I have consistently urged the boys to keep focus, knowing that Tanzania has not qualified for AFCON for the past thirty eight years. If we can make it through that will be historic for the people of Tanzania,".

The former Julius Berger coach concluded by saying it time work harder.

Nigeria

Governors Propose U.S.$62 As Minimum Wage

The governors of Nigeria's 36 states say they can only pay N22,500 as new national minimum wage. Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.