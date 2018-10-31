31 October 2018

South Africa: Mihalik Murder - Second Man Being Questioned - Police

Two men are being questioned for the murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik, but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 on Wednesday that a second man had been taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but would not divulge any further information, saying the police had 48 hours to interrogate suspects before charging them with a crime.

On Tuesday morning, criminal attorney Pete Mihalik was killed outside his son's school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point, Cape Town.

Mihalik was shot in his head by an unidentified suspect while in his vehicle.

Mihalik's eight-year-old son sustained an injury during the incident and was admitted to hospital. He was later moved from Somerset Hospital after receiving treatment. Mihalik's daughter, who was also inside the vehicle when the incident occurred, is unharmed.

The circumstances surrounding Mihalik's death remain unclear.

After extensive forensic inspection at the scene of the crime, the body was removed at midday on Tuesday.

News24 reported on Tuesday that Mihalik was deeply involved in the gangster underworld of Cape Town and was believed to have acted as a "facilitator" between business and gangsters.

Rwexana told News24 that police investigations were ongoing.

