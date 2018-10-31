Self-styled prophet Gathry Chiredzero, better known as Madzibaba Gathry, has been jailed for 12-and-a-half years for masquerading as a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative and stalking President Mnangagwa for unknown reasons while armed with a gun.

Chiredzero (40), who went near the podium with a loaded gun while the President was speaking during the renaming of King George VI Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, was found guilty of possessing offensive weapons at public gatherings, forgery, impersonating a public official, possession of articles for criminal use and driving without a valid licence by Harare magistrate Ms Esteri Chivasa.

Ms Chivasa initially sentenced him to 16 years in prison before she suspended three-and-a-half years on condition that he does not commit similar offences within the next five years.

She said that there was overwhelming evidence against Chiredzero on all counts and the fake articles that he possessed proved that he intentionally had them for criminal use.

Ms Chivasa also said that Chiredzero had proffered no explanation for the fake documents that were in his possession and the reason he was at the event pretending to be carrying out presidential security duties.

Prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on December 4, Chiredzero was spotted at the swearing-in ceremony of Cabinet ministers at State House.

It is alleged that he was near the podium, controlling the movement of people while masquerading as a security agent.

It was later established that he had produced a fake CIO identity card at the security checkpoint to gain entry into State House.

It is alleged that on December 6, he also attended a ceremony for renaming King George VI Barracks to Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks.

Both programmes were officiated by President Mnangagwa and were attended by senior Government officials, service chiefs and Zimbabwe National Army commanders, among others.

The court heard that Chiredzero was in the company of two unidentified men and were travelling in a blue BMW X5 (registration number ADI 3317).

It is alleged that upon arrival at the barracks, he approached the Zimbabwe Defence Intelligence personnel manning the main gate and identified himself and his accomplices as CIO Close Security Unit officers deployed to beef up the President's security.

Chiredzero produced a fake CIO identity card bearing his names and as a result they were allowed entry into the barracks.