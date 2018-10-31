30 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governor Okoth Obado Makes Changes in His Govt

By Elisha Otieno

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has made changes in his administration.

Mr Dominic Akugo, a director in charge of administration in Mr Obado's office has been moved to the Education department in the same capacity.

Mr Akugo replaces Mr Lazaro Ogutu who is facing graft related charges in court.

Mr Edward Kabaka was named chief officer of Water and will also continue to act in the Lands department where he has been working.

SUPPORT

Mr Kabaka replaces Mr Donald Jaleny who has been moved to the Monitoring and Evaluation department.

Mr Kabaka pledged to support the governor in alleviating the recurrent water crisis in the county.

Migori secretary Christopher Rusana confirmed the changes saying they were aimed at improving services in the county.

Mr Obado is expected to make changes in coming days and some senior officers face the sack over alleged disloyalty to his leadership, sources said.

Some county ministers and chief officers are also likely to be shown the door.

Governor Obado arrived in Migori last weekend after spending more than a month at the Nairobi's Industrial Area Remand Prisons where he was detained after facing murder charges in the death of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

He is out on Sh5 million bail beside stringent bond terms that have curtailed his movements.

