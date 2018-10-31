Kenya: Nyayo Ready in a Fortnight, But Only for Jamhuri

Renovation works have resumed at Kenya's second largest sports facility Nyayo National Stadium after a lull in activity in the last few weeks.

While one could mistake this resumption as good for the country's passionate sporting fraternity, that is not the cases as the reason behind the current acceleration has little to do with sports and more with national celebrations.

Work at the 30,000-seater facility resumed a fortnight ago in earnest ahead of the anticipated Jamhuri Day celebrations slated for December 12 at the venue. The contractor downed tools in July this year due to inadequate funds. Nyayo's unavailability left many sporting activities in disarray as SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches were crammed at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos and Thika sub county stadium.

Swimming, basketball and handball disciplines were also affected by the closure that was initially necessitated by Kenya winning the rights to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan). The complex had to be renovated to international standards. Failure to get this done in ample time saw Kenya stripped of the rights and Morocco hosting the championship.

Lexis International chief contractor Chandresh Babariya has since been paid an estimated Sh700 million amount to resume the renovations. "My budget is fully paid and work is in progress to complete on schedule,"

Babariya told Nation Sport as he led Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia and Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti in inspecting the facility on Tuesday.

Babariya's duty is to ensure the changing rooms, drainage system, access points, public toilets, VVIP and VIP holding areas are completed by November 20.

By this time, standby generators and lifts should've been fixed and grass planted on the playing surface, although the latter has been contracted to Morocco-based Gregori International who laid the pitch at MISC Kasarani.

"We intend to install seats all around and a canopy by March next year but we will be ready to use the stadium by December 12 and after that, whatever is left will be done. I understand there has been quite a number of financial challenges but we've managed to pay and now all forces have come here focused on the final stretches," Kaberia said.

Kaberia further said that national teams will soon have a financial breath with the operationalization of the embattled Sports Fund in a fortnight.

Ministry of Sports and the Treasury have been in a tussle over the control of the fund meant to finance sporting activities in the country.

"This has already been discussed in the parliament and very soon, we should be able to talk about the funds being transferred to the ministry so that we can start funding these programmes," outlined Kaberia.