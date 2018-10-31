Gambia: Gamtel Intensifies Preparation for Domestic and CAF Champions Leagues

Gamtel has intensified preparations for the country's domestic division one league and the continent's biggest football club competition; the 2019 CAF champions' league. The telecommunication giants claimed the league title last season after their outstanding performance in the league campaign.
Coach Sulayman Kuyateh and his charges are currently preparing for the top-flight league season and the continent's elite football club competition. Gamtel will play against Gambia Armed Forces in the country's domestic league season traditional curtain the super cup final slated 24 November.