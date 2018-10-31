Somalia: EFASOM Jowhar Education Forum

EFASOM today concluded a 2-day education forum to promote quality education for primary and secondary schools in Jowhar, the HirShabelle State of Somalia.

The participants were from the education local groups such as school head teachers, parents, teachers, State-level government officials, and education partners.

Firstly, Mohamed Muqtar (Barey), District Commissioner of Jowhar came on the stage. In his remarks, he said "We are grateful this program focusing on rising up the value of Education organized by EFASOM, as well as we are recommending the all participants to distribute what they will learn here for these two days the other residents that don't get such opportunity", "I will share the output of this program to the Ministry of Education of Hirshabelle State", he added. The District Commissioner of Jowhar appreciated the EFASOM's valuable role on qualifying and re-arranging this nation's education and how to get free and fair education for all Somali citizens.

In his remarks, Mr. Mu'min Ture Abdullahi, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Education, Youth & Sports of Hirshabelle State appreciated EFASOM Organization for their struggling on empowering Somali's Education. He mentioned that his Ministry has recruited salary based teachers, as well as they have the new syllabus prepared by the Federal Ministry of Education but its distributing stage still remains because the proper number of the students of Hirshabelle State not secure yet. The Vice Ministry of Education of the HirShabelle State of Somalia requested immediate improvement of education facilities of the State. "In Nov. 2018, the Ministry plans to implement the in-take system of employing new teachers that approximately reaches out around 300 new teachers." Mr. Ture added,

The Facilitator proceeded the forum and he divided the participants into three main groups to discuss the key questions that the facilitator quizzed.

The Groups discussed the question of :

Group One

"What are the main obstacles beyond the education quality of the Elementary & Primary Schools in Hirshabelle State.

Group 2:

"How can we improve the quality of education in the Elementary and Secondary Schools in Hirshabelle?

Discussions on

A unified system or structure that is a unified Somali curriculum.

Teachers must have regular salaries and regular training.

Parents and teachers should work together permanently.

six days of continuing education.

The session should be 45 minutes.

The teacher must have a lesson check each morning, especially the administrative office.

Have regular contact with school principals to ensure student behavior.

Must be available to lab space for the secondary school students .

Education must be free of charge.

Group 3:

"How education can make all children equal to no discrimination, one healthy, one poor, one with a disability, a girl and a boy?"

Discussion:

To raise awareness about the community to provide a unified and nurturing education and education to a better future

Access to education for students.

Establish a training committee that monitors the progress of the educational process.

To achieve a unified curriculum.

To provide uniforms that reflect student equality and protection.

Every student can propose his or her own ideas to show what he / she is learning.

To be fair in order to reach their goals and not be subordinate to them.

Because of poverty, if a student receives cash benefits from the Hirshabelle State.

During day 2, the Group 3 also discussed:

In the district of Jowhar, many schools are ongoing, and there is a lack of leadership in education, said Nimco Mohamed Ahmed about the Buuraane School.

Mrs. Ruqiya Muse Sheikh Hassan, thanked the EFASOM and the participants. She said "I am from teachers Go to school, and I am Vice Principal at Sheikh Hussein Adde school, department of go to school. I urge EFASOM to increase the number of seminars like this".

Finally, Abdulle Saney Omar, the Director of Education at Farjano says it is necessary for education stakeholders work hard to improve the quality of education, the education system is high, though it has to be done more, However should be excluded from the course of developments in Somalia so that a framework for 9 months will not happen for 2 months. "We have to think about the students into the university without building up" he added

Challenges of education in the region

1) the curriculum is not the same such as the book and the language.

2) luck of encouragement and teacher trainings.

3) luck of training equipment such labs etc.

4) poor safety and security for school premises

5) no free Education

6) poor communication among the schools.

Recommendations:

1) the curriculum should be written in mother language.

2) to ensure enough salary to the teachers and regular teacher trainings.

3) to get full equipment trainings.

4) to get safety and security at schools

5) to get free education .

6) provide parents with schools on the education side to care their children.

7) the schools should have good communication so as to limit the regular students transfers

8) to increase knowledge exchange, provide local training in Hirshabelle and train teachers in different locations..

9) sessions must be 45 minutes; days of learning must be 6 days from Saturday to Thursday finally thanks to participants