29 October 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Statement From President Farmaajo Wasn't Communicated to us Officially, Reacts CIC Spokesman

Southwest Minister of Constitutional Affairs and Spokesman of the Council of Interstate Cooperation (CIC), Abdullahi Sheikh Hassan, has said the recent statement by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "Farmaajo' inviting regional state leaders for a fresh round of consultative talks, was not communicated officially to them. The meeting is aimed at resolving current disagreements between the federal and regional states.

Abdullahi noted the communication wasn't channelled to them in an official way, noting they only saw it on social media purporting to be from the Office of the President and the Ministry of Interior: "The purported statement from the state hasn't reached us officially. We have an office and a system, through which to receive such communication," said Abdullahi.

He observed that if indeed the said statement was released from the President's office, it is an endeavour to subvert the efforts of the Upper House. The CIC Spokesman was speaking to one of the local radio stations in Mogadishu. Asked why they were not willing to come to Mogadishu for the consultations, he said whether or not the consultations would take place in Mogadishu, they were waiting for feedback from the Upper House. The regional states on September declined to participate in meetings organized or called by President Farmaajo citing his government's insincerity in finding lasting solutions to their problem.

