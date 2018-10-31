Somalia: Federal Parliamentarians Accuse President Farmaajo of Meddling in the Southwest State Election

Federal Members of Parliament from Southwest state last night held a meeting in Mogadishu where they accused President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo of interfering in the state's planned elections. Up to 30 MPs accused the President of directly meddling in the state's election, scheduled for 17th November 2018.

Mr Abdalla Hussein, who was among those who met in Mogadishu claimed the President had banned certain individuals from contesting the state's election. It is also claimed the President has been supporting some chosen candidates by providing them with armoured vehicles and security guards. The MPs estimate the government has set aside a budget of US$ 2.8 million to support its preferred candidates.

"The public should know that this country's top leadership is in the middle of a corruption scam. Government's financial resources are now being used in the Southwest election," said Abdalla. He added that if the meddling continues, MPs will review the President's actions with a possibility of impeaching him. Meanwhile, Mr. Ibrahim Isaq Yarow accused President Farmajo of allegedly violating the country's Constitution. The MP lamented at the President's action of providing huge funds in support of his favourite candidate.