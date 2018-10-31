Kenya: Teen Sensation Brunlehner Wins July Award

Teenage swimmer Maria Brunlehner is the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for July.

The 18-year-old German-based was in superb form at the Africa Youth Games in Algeria, winning three medals in 50metres (gold),100m freestyle (gold) and 50m breaststroke (silver).

She set a championship record of 26.14 seconds in the 50m freestyle and repeated the feat in the 100m, where she posted 58.87 seconds.

In the 50m breaststroke event, she clocked 34.04 seconds, losing out narrowly to Morocco's Imane Houda El Barodi, who tapped the wall in 33.03. Her exploits in the Algerian capital earned her a call up to Kenya's team for the Olympic Youth Games that was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month.

She also earned a place in Team Kenya for the CANA Zone Three Championships set to be held in Khartoum, Sudan in November.

Brunlehner was awarded with a 43-inch StarTimes TV, Sh100,000 and a trophy after edging out World Under-20 champions Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m) and Celliphine Chespol (3,000m steeplechase) in the vote conducted by sports journalists.

Brunlehner's award was collected by her mother at the Mombasa Academy who said the recognition will motivate her daughter to work harder.

"I did not see this coming, I am excited because you have made my day. I am hoping to come to Kenya next year for the nationals and I have my eyes set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo," Brunlehner told Nation Sport from her base in Germany.