30 October 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teen Sensation Brunlehner Wins July Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Philip Onyango

Teenage swimmer Maria Brunlehner is the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month for July.

The 18-year-old German-based was in superb form at the Africa Youth Games in Algeria, winning three medals in 50metres (gold),100m freestyle (gold) and 50m breaststroke (silver).

She set a championship record of 26.14 seconds in the 50m freestyle and repeated the feat in the 100m, where she posted 58.87 seconds.

In the 50m breaststroke event, she clocked 34.04 seconds, losing out narrowly to Morocco's Imane Houda El Barodi, who tapped the wall in 33.03. Her exploits in the Algerian capital earned her a call up to Kenya's team for the Olympic Youth Games that was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina last month.

She also earned a place in Team Kenya for the CANA Zone Three Championships set to be held in Khartoum, Sudan in November.

Brunlehner was awarded with a 43-inch StarTimes TV, Sh100,000 and a trophy after edging out World Under-20 champions Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m) and Celliphine Chespol (3,000m steeplechase) in the vote conducted by sports journalists.

Brunlehner's award was collected by her mother at the Mombasa Academy who said the recognition will motivate her daughter to work harder.

"I did not see this coming, I am excited because you have made my day. I am hoping to come to Kenya next year for the nationals and I have my eyes set on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo," Brunlehner told Nation Sport from her base in Germany.

Kenya

Super-Rich on Taxman's Radar After Kenyatta Order

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Kenya Kenya Revenue Authority to ensure that high-net-worth individuals whose… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.