Kenya: Opati Capitalizes on Snow's Stumble to Take Safari Tour Lead

Windsor Golf Club based professional David Opati took full advantage of round two leader Greg Snow's bad drivers, to fire his way to the top of the leaderboard going into Wednesday's fourth and final round of the Kenya Open Golf Limited organized Safari Tour at Limuru Country Club course.

Formerly of Golf Park, Opati who missed only one fairway, fired three under par 69 for a three rounds total of eight under par 208, to take a three shots lead from two amateurs Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab and Kiambu's Michael Karanga.

Opati, who was in the same flight with Snow, said: "I saw Snow hooking most of his tee shots so decided to stay on the fairway save for only one fairway. The course is currently in great condition though the morning rains made it a bit difficult, but my game is good at the moment and hope to stay on tomorrow," said Opati, who dropped the only shot of the day at the first hole, before picking up birdies on the third, sixth and ninth and at the back nine's 14th hole.

On the other hand, Snow threw away his lead and possible the top prize after posting seven over par 79 to drop to fourth place on four under par 212 having led with 11 under par in day two. He starts Wednesday's round four shots behind the leader Opati. Though it is still possible for Snow to recover those four shots, it will all depend on how Opati plays in the final round.

It was a day Snow would not want to remember as he walked out of the course without a single birdie, having bogeyed the first, a double at the par five-fourth, in addition to more bogeys on the fifth, 14th, 15th and 18th holes.

The two amateurs Mudanyi and Karanga meanwhile fired five under 67 and three under 69 respectively, to tie for the second place on five under par total of 211 and a chance to upset the pros in the Sh1 million event where only 20 pros and five amateurs made the second round 152 cut.

Mudanyi birdied the second, fourth, seventh, 10th, 15th, 17th and 18th with only two bogeys at the third and eighth while Karanga made his birdies on the second, third, 12th, 14th and 18th having dropped shots at the eighth, 11th and 15th for his 69.

The amateurs also include the 13 year old Taimur Malik of Windsor who was cruising well until he picked up a number of bogeys in Tuesday's round for 82, to drop from 10th to 22nd place with a total of 228 gross. It is encouraging though seeing him beat 18 pros and two other amateurs in the cut.

Wednesday's final round is set for 9am with the last group pitting Opati and the two leading amateurs set to tee off at 10.20am just 10 minutes behind the team of Tony Omuli, Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow.

The Leaderboard;

208 David Opati 67, 72, 69

211 Edwin Mudanyi (A) 68, 76, 67

211 Michael Karanga 68, 74, 69

212 Greg Snow 67, 66, 79

214 Dismas Indiza 71, 72, 71

214 Tony Omuli 69, 72, 73

217 Riz Charania 77, 68, 72

218 Simon Ngige 71, 80, 67

218 John Kagiri 75, 73, 70

219 Philip Kasozi(Ug) 75, 73, 71

219 Frank Matilo 72, 72, 75

219 Nelson Simwa 65, 79, 75